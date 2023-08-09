Abu Dhabi Art 2023 to be largest to date with more than 90 galleries

This year’s Abu Dhabi Art will be the largest since the annual fair launched in 2007.

The event will have 92 galleries from 31 countries showcasing the work of local, regional and international artists at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 22 to 26.

“This year’s Abu Dhabi Art represents a significant moment in the fair’s history due to its sheer size, with double the number of galleries participating since its early days,” said Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art.

“We are delighted to be able to attract such a diverse range of artists and galleries from around the world, in part thanks to the important contribution and research of our global gallery representatives.”

There will be 37 new galleries from countries such as Georgia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Italy and Chile, along with the 55 galleries set to return.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the fair will present diverse collections of art alongside curated exhibitions and commissions, giving visitors a chance to experience a variety of works from different cultural perspectives.

Some of the themes explored by these galleries include sustainability, Latin art and female artists from the Arab world.

Read More Dubai exhibition showcases half a century of work by Arab master printmaker

“The presence of so many new galleries at the fair signifies how dynamic the local and regional art market has become over the last 15 years,” adds Nusseibeh.

“By working closely with curators, gallery representatives, galleries and artists, we are also ensuring that our gallery presentations offer unparalleled access to art histories and research, ensuring visitors have the opportunity to better understand these wide-ranging global positions.”

Abu Dhabi Art will run from November 22 to 26 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. More information is available at abudhabiart.ae