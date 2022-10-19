Everything you need to know about Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022

The fifth Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is almost here.

With an exciting selection of speakers, talks and topics, the stage is set for visitors to exchange ideas and knowledge, with the event aimed at inspiring global change.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Culture Summit.

What is the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi?

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, the Culture Summit is a forum for sharing information, debates and policy development.

The annual event brings together leaders in culture, heritage, public policy, technology, artists, thinkers and performers from around the world to explore and identify ways culture can transform societies and communities across the globe.

Visitors to the Culture Summit will have the opportunity to listen to speakers discuss pertinent issues affecting societies today.

What is the 2022 event about?

The theme of this year's Culture Summit is A Living Culture. The three-day event will include curated panel discussions, artist talks and case studies examining the theme through three different lenses:

Living Cultural Ecosystems which takes a sectoral perspective on culture

Living in Culture which takes people, communities and futures into consideration

Culture, Identity and Power, which will focus on the topic of diversity

Who is coming to the Culture Summit 2022?

Speakers include comedian, writer, political commentator and host Trevor Noah; internationally renowned architect Frank Gehry; diplomat and author Omar Saif Ghobash; record producer, songwriter, movie producer and current chief executive of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr; and the world's first ultra-realistic artist robot Ai-Da.

There will also be performances by Lebanese singer Jahida Wehbe, hip-hop dancer and choreographer Kader Attou, Iraqi musician Naseer Shamma, Kabul-based Sufi dance and performing arts group Fahima Mirzaie, musical artist Yarub Smarait and Armenian-born jazz pianist and composer Samvel Gasparyan.

Read More Sahraa Karimi on the duty of Afghan artists in exile to continue making art

Panel discussions will cover a range of topics, including The Manuscripts and Music of Mali Magic; Afghanistan through a Culture Lens; Diaspora Diplomacy as an Efficient Tool of Public Diplomacy; and Hollywood and the Diversity of Cultural Expression.

When and where will it be held?

It's taking place from Sunday to next Tuesday at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

How do I attend the Culture Summit?

The public can register their interest in attending the Culture Summit at www.culturesummitabudhabi.com.