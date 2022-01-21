Amazon Alexa is down: virtual assistant is experiencing technical difficulties

Users in the UAE have also reported issues with the service

Amazon's Alexa seems to be experiencing technical problems. Bloomberg
Janice Rodrigues
Jan 21, 2022

Users around the world have noticed that Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa seems to be experiencing technical difficulties.

According to Downdetector, Amazon and Alexa started experiencing a spike in issues at around 11am on Friday in the UAE. Users around the globe – including the UAE, UK and Europe – have reported a number of problems with the service.

Patchy coverage, devices showing as offline, slow responses and answers such as, “Sorry, I am having trouble. Please try in a little while,” have been widespread.

The malfunction has led to memes and posts on social media, with users claiming they cannot turn off their alarm clocks, switch on their lights or ask the device to tell them the temperature outside.

This is not the first time there has been an Alexa outage. The situation last occurred in December, although it was limited to parts of the US. In 2018, there was another outage experienced worldwide.

Read more
Amazon to open its first tech-driven physical clothing outlet in US

For those that rely on Alexa's wisdom, the good news is that Amazon tends to overcome technical difficulties quite quickly. So it’s hopefully only a matter of time until people can start commanding their robot helpers to turn off alarms and switch on lights once again.

Updated: January 21st 2022, 9:58 AM
TechAmazon
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article 'Jews of the Orient' exhibition traces history of the religion in the Arab worldStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article 'Squid Game' season 2 coming to Netflix
An image that illustrates this article Alexa, can you speak up? Amazon’s virtual assistant is down
An image that illustrates this article Meat Loaf: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer dies aged 74Story gallery icon