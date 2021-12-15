Amazon down: AWS fixes outage as Netflix, PlayStation and Twitch report issues

Amazon says it has fixed issue at two north American centres

The National
Dec 15, 2021

Web monitor Downdetector reported major outages at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as several other major websites and services — including PlayStation, Twitch and Netflix — reported connection issues.

Amazon said it identified issues in two of its US-based servers in California and Oregon.

“We have identified the root cause of the internet connectivity to the US-WEST-2 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity,” the company said. “We have seen some improvement to internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery.”

At around 8:14 AM PST, the company said it had fixed both server issues.

Image 1 of 7
Attendees stand near Amazon.com Inc. Web Services signage during the Station F startup campus launch party in Paris, France, on Thursday, June 29, 2017. One of France's richest people, Niel spent 250 million euros ($268 million) to transform a former freight station into an incubator area, with some 3,000 desks for rent and numerous hangout areas. Photographer: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg

People stand near Amazon Web Services signage in Paris, France, in June 2017. Amazon Web Services said on Wednesday, May 26, it will open three data centres in the UAE. Bloomberg

AWS is Amazon's cloud-based platform for hosting online services and websites. Outages on the service can limit thousands of websites.

Amazon-owned live streaming platform Twitch tweeted that they were experiencing issues.

Downdetector reported users were also experiencing outages at video streaming service Netflix.

Users also reported issues with the PlayStation Network, the console's online gaming service.

It is unclear if these issues are related to the problems at AWS. However, after the company reported it had fixed the issues with the servers, the number of reported issues on Downdetector began to fall.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage at AWS comes just days after a massive outage knocked hundreds of websites offline in one of the worst breakdowns the company has faced.

Updated: December 15th 2021, 4:29 PM
Breaking news
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Afghanistan sees first snow of 2021 as winter chill sets in
An image that illustrates this article Biden to tour tornado-hit Kentucky
An image that illustrates this article UK daily Covid infections reach highest level since start of pandemic
An image that illustrates this article US 'alarmed' over potential Russian Wagner Group mercenary deployment in Mali