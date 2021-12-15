Amazon down: AWS fixes outage as Netflix, PlayStation and Twitch report issues

Web monitor Downdetector reported major outages at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as several other major websites and services — including PlayStation, Twitch and Netflix — reported connection issues.

Amazon said it identified issues in two of its US-based servers in California and Oregon.

“We have identified the root cause of the internet connectivity to the US-WEST-2 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity,” the company said. “We have seen some improvement to internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery.”

At around 8:14 AM PST, the company said it had fixed both server issues.

AWS is Amazon's cloud-based platform for hosting online services and websites. Outages on the service can limit thousands of websites.

Amazon-owned live streaming platform Twitch tweeted that they were experiencing issues.

🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.



Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you, here. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

Downdetector reported users were also experiencing outages at video streaming service Netflix.

Users also reported issues with the PlayStation Network, the console's online gaming service.

It is unclear if these issues are related to the problems at AWS. However, after the company reported it had fixed the issues with the servers, the number of reported issues on Downdetector began to fall.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage at AWS comes just days after a massive outage knocked hundreds of websites offline in one of the worst breakdowns the company has faced.