Royal Lounge Properties launches branded residences advisory division in Abu Dhabi led by Randa Mustafa

Abu Dhabi-based premium real estate consultancy Royal Lounge Properties has launched a dedicated Branded Residences and Private Client Advisory Division, led by its managing partner and chief executive, Randa Mustafa.

The division will advise high-net-worth individuals, family offices, international investors and long-term UAE residents and visitors on the acquisition, ownership, management and resale of branded residences across Abu Dhabi.

Its services will include project comparables, brand and operator assessment, acquisition strategy, service charge analysis, financing guidance, portfolio planning, property management and resale support.

The timing of launch could not be better due to the growing number of branded residential developments across Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Reem Island and Al Raha Beach.

The new division will advise high-net-worth individuals, family offices and international investors Show caption: The new division will advise high-net-worth individuals, fam…

Abu Dhabi’s branded property market is primarily focused on international hospitality operators; it now includes fashion houses, jewellery brands, lifestyle companies and sports organisations. According to Randa, this growth has created a stronger need for independent advice.

“A recognised name may attract attention, but the decision should never be based on the brand alone,” she said. “The quality of the residence, the developer, the location, the ownership costs and the long-term resale position must all support the premium.”

Randa’s own career has been closely connected with the growth of Saadiyat Island.

She began by specialising in high-value transactions for VIP and ultra-high-net-worth clients, working with projects connected to the Tourism Development and Investment Company, the government developer behind Saadiyat Island, and Sorouh Real Estate, which developed major areas of Al Reem Island before merging with Aldar Properties.

She was advising clients on these districts while much of their value still existed in the master plan rather than the completed community.

Nearly two decades later, Saadiyat Island has developed into one of Abu Dhabi’s most internationally recognised residential and cultural destinations. Randa Mustafa says that early experience continues to shape how she evaluates property opportunities.

She focuses on where a district may stand in five or ten years, rather than only on current prices or short-term market activity.

“The clients who entered Saadiyat early were buying into the vision of the island,” she said. “Understanding that vision and how it will take shape remains one of the most important parts of property advisory.”

Royal Lounge Properties now advises clients across Saadiyat, Yas, Reem, Jubail, Ramhan and Hudayriyat islands. The company operates across both off-plan and secondary-market property, allowing it to support clients from their first acquisition through ownership and eventual resale.

The new division will also support buyers with mortgage guidance, Golden Visa coordination, portfolio reviews and post-handover services.

Randa was named among Arabian Business’ 100 Most Influential Arabs in 2024 and has been recognised for her leadership in Abu Dhabi real estate. Under her direction, Royal Lounge Properties has also received industry recognitions linked to sales, marketing and its work with major developers.

For Randa, the division formalises an approach the company has followed for years.

“The property market is about more than transactions,” she said. “It is about creating opportunities, protecting decisions and shaping futures. The long view is not a marketing position for us. It has been the plan from the beginning.