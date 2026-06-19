AMIS breaks ground on Jacob & Co’s villa community in Meydan

AMIS GPD Development, one of Dubai's fastest-growing real estate developers, has broken ground on its sixth project in less than two years. The construction on Fleurs de Jardin, its landmark branded villa community created in partnership with high jewellery and watchmaking brand, Jacob & Co in Meydan District 11, has commenced.

The milestone further strengthens the company's rapidly expanding portfolio, which now exceeds Dh2 billion in current development value across more than 340 units, while reinforcing confidence in the UAE's resilient real estate sector and long-term economic vision.

Backed by a fully funded, debt-free business model and supported by institutional capital from Asia, AMIS Development has established itself as a developer-first organisation focused on execution, quality, and timely delivery.

The groundbreaking of Fleurs de Jardin marks another significant step in the company's growth journey as it advances towards a projected Dh5 billion development pipeline by the end of 2026. This rapid expansion is laying the foundation for a public listing within the next three to four years, targeting a $10 billion valuation.

Since entering the UAE market, AMIS Development has expanded its footprint through a carefully curated portfolio of luxury residential developments. In under two years, the company has launched six projects across Dubai, demonstrating its ability to identify high-growth locations, secure strategic partnerships and accelerate delivery timelines.

Following and learning from the UAE growth story, AMIS believes in building trust by proof of delivery. Despite being among the last developers to acquire land within Meydan District 11, AMIS is now on track to become one of the first to complete and hand over a community within the district when they deliver their Woodland Residences next year, also located here in District 11.

This spectacular project with premium finishes and quality, including surfaces made by Automobili Lamborghini, gives a first-hand look at the quality, scale and design approach AMIS is bringing