What the leaders will be eating at G7 dinners

Chefs to cater for hunger built from diplomacy and high-level negotiations

St Ives, Cornwall, is just a mile away from the G7 summit venue at Carbis Bay. AP
There is nothing like diplomacy and high-level negotiations to build up an appetite.

But the well-earned hunger of world leaders should be well sated at the Friday night G7 dinner by chef Emily Scott from the Watergate Bay hotel in Cornwall.

For starters, they will be served spiced melon gazpacho with coconut and a high note of herbs.

For the main, the G7 heads will enjoy turbot that has been caught off the Cornish coast by a fisherman from Newquay.

It will be roasted on the bone and served with Cornish new potatoes, wild garlic pesto and greens from the local Padstow kitchen gardens.

Ms Scott will then serve a range of Cornish cheese, including Gouda, Cornish yarg and Helford blue. They will have English strawberry pavlova for dessert.

They will end the meal with petit fours including clotted cream fudge, mini-clotted cream ice cream cones and chocolate Earl Grey truffles.

The Saturday night dinner will be cooked by chef Simon Stallard from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho, Cornwall. It will be a BBQ on the beach at Carbis Bay.

The leaders will begin with canapes including sparkling scallops, Curgurrell crab claws and Portscatho mackerel.

The main will be seared and smokey Moorland sirloin, Newlyn lobster and scorched leeks, served with sides of layered Cornish potato chips, St Just purple sprout broccoli and salt-baked beetroot.

They will then finish the meal with a beach hut sundae.

After the meal, the leaders will enjoy baked brie, hot buttered rum and toasted marshmallows around firepits on the beach.

Drinks will include Cornish sparkling wine, German Riesling, Australian Shiraz, Cornish beer and hedge-row fizz cocktails.

Updated: June 11, 2021 01:55 AM

