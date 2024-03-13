TikTok ban vote: US House passes measure that could remove app from its biggest market

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest its US assets in the hugely popular video app, or face an outright ban in its biggest market.

While the bill passed easily with bipartisan support, with 352 votes in favour to 65 against, it will face hurdles in the Senate, where some prefer a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps that could raise security concerns.

The measure is the latest in a series of moves in Washington to respond to US national security concerns about China, from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes at American ports.

About 170 million people in the US use TikTok, making America the app's biggest market, but the platform has come under increasing scrutiny over fears users' personal information is being funnelled to China, where ByteDance is based.

“China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a post on X, adding that TikTok and other apps allow Beijing to push “harmful content to our youth and engage in malign activities”.

TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew will visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday on a scheduled trip to talk to senators, a source told the Associated Press.

US President Biden said last week that he would sign the bill.

This is despite Mr Biden's re-election campaign opening an account on the platform last month in a bid to connect with younger voters.

