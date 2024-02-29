Progressives in Congress request meeting with Biden to demand Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Progressive Democratic politicians in Washington on Thursday announced they are seeking a meeting with US President Joe Biden to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We want to hear directly from President Biden,” said Cori Bush, who co-wrote a letter to Mr Biden with Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American congresswoman.

“The majority of voters in this country want a ceasefire … people in this country do not want to be complicit in the atrocities that are happening in Gaza."

Read More A resounding victory in Michigan rings alarm bells for Biden campaign

The congressional leaders cited a recent poll from Data For Progress that found 77 per cent of Democrats, 69 per cent of Independents and 56 per cent of Republicans wanted "a permanent ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza".

Ms Bush added that she and Ms Tlaib were sending the letter to underscore “the urgency of this growing catastrophe”, with an expected Israeli offensive looming over Rafah, the last area of relative safety for Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile at the White House, Mr Biden warned of additional urgency and complications in continuing ceasefire negotiations after Israel was accused of killing scores of hungry Palestinians waiting for food aid.

“We’re checking that out right now; there are two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet,” the President said.

The letter from progressive Democrats also follows party voters in Ms Tlaib's state of Michigan casting more than 100,000 protest votes against Mr Biden in Tuesday’s primary election.

Rep @AyannaPressley breaks down in press conference

“From Massachusetts, to Michigan all the way to the Middle East our destinies are tied…The results in Michigan this week made it plain voters arent happy w the US handling of the war in Gaza&President Biden must change course.” pic.twitter.com/OIdWh5fXyC — Ellie Sennett (@EllieMSennett) February 29, 2024

He still won the crucial swing state but the “uncommitted” votes against him are could spell trouble in November’s presidential election.

Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley, who broke down in tears at the press conference over the situation in Gaza, said the Michigan results “made it plain voters are not happy with the United States’ handling of the war in Gaza, and President Biden must change course".

“From Massachusetts to Michigan and all the way to the Middle East, our destinies are tied and our shared humanity is on the line,” Ms Pressley said.

“In case the White House needed any more convincing, I’ll remind them not only is a ceasefire good policy, it is good politics … a ceasefire is the mandate.”

Ms Tlaib has supported the "uncommitted" movement, but when pressed on how that sentiment would translate to the general election, in which Mr Biden is presumed to face off once again against Donald Trump, she emphasised that the President must earn the votes of the pro-ceasefire voting bloc.

“I am incredibly, incredibly scared of a second term for Trump,” she said.

“Our democracy is at stake and I'm asking the President – and I think many of us are saying – change course, because you're threatening literally our democracy. Please."

Gaza protest in Washington - in pictures