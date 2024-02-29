Pentagon walks back Austin's comment that Israel has killed over 25,000 women and children

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The Pentagon on Thursday clarified comments by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin after he said more than 25,000 women and children have been killed by Israel since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

It appeared to be the first time President Joe Biden's administration had publicly stated a figure related to the deaths in Gaza, but the Pentagon later said the number cited by Mr Austin was a reflection of an estimate by the enclave's Hamas-controlled health authorities.

At a House Armed Services Committee hearing, Mr Austin was asked how many Palestinian women and children have been killed by Israel since October 7.

“It’s over 25,000,” the defence chief said.

Within hours, the Pentagon said Mr Austin was citing Hamas numbers and said the US is not tracking Gaza casualty figures.

Read More Gaza death toll passes 30,000 as war nears its fifth month

“During the hearing today, Secretary Austin was asked how many women and children have died in Gaza. To clarify, the Secretary’s answer was citing an estimate from the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry that more than 25,000 total Palestinians have been killed in Gaza," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said.

"We cannot independently verify these Gaza casualty figures.”

Mr Austin's comment comes as Mr Biden looks to pressure Israel into accepting a ceasefire and reducing civilian casualties in Gaza.

Health authorities in the Gaza Strip say more than 30,000 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive in the territory, with tens of thousands more missing under the rubble of bombed buildings.

Israel, however, routinely plays down the number of deaths and has suggested most of those killed were Hamas fighters. The Prime Minister's Office and the Israeli military did not respond to several requests for comment.

The US has backed Israel since the unprecedented Hamas attack in October that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Mr Austin said about 21,000 precision-guided munitions had been provided to Israel since the start of its war in Gaza.

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war – in pictures

A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

He made his comments during an appearance before Congress to defend the handling of his prostate cancer diagnosis in December. He has repeatedly apologised for failing to inform Mr Biden he would be heading to hospital for an operation in January.

Republicans said he should be held to account but Mr Austin said his authorities had been properly delegated to his deputy.

“It’s totally unacceptable that it took three days to inform the President of the United States that the Secretary of Defence was in the hospital and not in control of the Pentagon,” said Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, adding that wars were raging in Ukraine and Israel at the time.

“The chain of command doesn’t work when the commander-in-chief doesn’t know who to call.”

Mr Austin was in hospital when the US launched retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria.