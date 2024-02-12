Lloyd Austin: US Defence Secretary remains in critical care

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin remained in critical care on Monday after he was taken to hospital for a bladder issue that flared up during his recovery from prostate cancer.

Mr Austin was sent to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and admitted to the critical care unit late on Sunday, two specialists said.

“At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain in hospital,” doctors John Maddox and Gregory Chesnut said in a statement.

“The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent. Updates on the Secretary’s condition will be provided as soon as possible.”

A Pentagon official said Mr Austin's status was unchanged on Monday.

The Pentagon chief on Sunday transferred his duties to Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was also notified, as well as the White House and some members of Congress. Mr Austin came under intense criticism last month after it emerged he had not notified President Joe Biden of his cancer diagnosis or his stint in hospital.

Mr Austin was due to leave for Brussels on Tuesday to hold a meeting of the Ukraine contact group, which he established in 2022 to co-ordinate military support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.

After that, he was scheduled to attend a regular meeting of Nato defence ministers. It was not immediately clear if his hospital admission would change those plans.

Mr Austin apologised this month for concealing his diagnosis, saying he did so because he felt it was a private matter.

“I should have told the President about my cancer diagnosis,” he said.