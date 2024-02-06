Jennifer Crumbley: Mother of gunman who killed 4 pupils convicted of manslaughter

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenage gunman who killed four pupils at a Michigan school in 2021, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

It is the first time that a parent has been convicted in connection to a mass school shooting carried out by their child.

Crumbley's husband is currently awaiting trial.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Crumbley was required under Michigan law to prevent her son, Ethan, from harming others.

On November 30, 2021, Ethan, then 15, shot 10 pupils and a teacher at Oxford High School.

His victims' ages ranged from 14 to 17 years old.

The morning of the shooting, Ethan's parents were called to the school after staff members expressed concern about violent drawings with disturbing phrases he had created.

The Crumbleys did not remove their son from the school.

Ethan Crumbley is serving a life sentence for the murder of four pupils. Detroit News / AP

The gun used in the shooting had been purchased by Ethan's father four days beforehand and his mother had taken him to a shooting range that weekend.

Prosecutors also argued during the trial that Jennifer and James Crumbley knew Ethan was in a “downwards spiral” but still allowed him to have access to weapons.

Ethan is serving a life prison sentence after pleading guilty to murder and terrorism charges.