US did not alert Iraq before strikes on Iran-backed militias

The US on Monday clarified that the military did not notify the Iraqi government ahead of time about air strikes on Iran-backed groups in the country last Friday, despite claiming that it had.

“As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing.

He added that Iraq had been informed immediately after the strikes occurred.

Washington appears to be walking back comments made by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby after the strikes on Friday, when he stated that the US had notified the Iraqi government ahead of the retaliatory military operation.

US Central Command conducted strikes against 85 targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a drone strike that killed three US service members in Jordan.

“Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers,” Mr Patel said.

US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria – video

US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria

The attack on a remote US army base known as Tower 22 was the first time American service members have been killed in an attack in the region since October 7.

Iran-backed militias have launched more than 170 attacks on US installations in the Middle East, mostly in Iraq and Syria, since the Israel-Gaza war began.

US President Joe Biden had vowed to respond but cautioned that he did not seek war with Iran.

The US blamed the deadly attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes Kataib Hezbollah.

Following the strikes on Friday, Maj Gen Yahya Rasool, the Prime Minister's military spokesman, called the strikes a “violation of Iraq's sovereignty”.

Maj Gen Rasool added that they “undermine the Iraqi government efforts” to ease tension and warned of “grave consequences on the security and stability of Iraq and the region”.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq hold funeral for militants killed in US strikes – video

Iran-backed militias in Iraq hold funeral for militants killed in US strikes

On Saturday, Baghdad said that the US government had not alerted it to the strikes.

“The American side intentionally engaged in deception and distortion of facts, stating co-ordination with Iraqi authorities for the perpetration of this aggression – an unfounded claim crafted to mislead international public opinion and evade legal responsibility for this condemned act, in violation of international laws,” Iraqi government spokesman Basim Alawadi said in a statement posted on X.

At least 16 people were killed in the air strikes on the three sites hit in Iraq.

There have been growing calls inside Iraq for the US military, which still has a small number of troops in the country as part of ongoing efforts to train and assist Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS, to exit Iraq.

The Biden administration, which suggested that their response to the attack in Jordan would be “multi-tiered”, is trying to respond forcefully enough to deter future attacks without being drawn into a war with Iran or a broader regional conflict.