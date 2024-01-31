Man 'beheads his father' in horrifying YouTube video leading to Pennsylvania arrest

Police in the north-eastern US state of Pennsylvania arrested a man on Tuesday evening after viewers on YouTube alerted authorities to a beheading video.

The suspect identified himself in the video as Justin Mohn, 32, allegedly saying in the YouTube posting that he had murdered his father, “a federal employee”, and urging an uprising against the Biden administration.

In the political rant, he also says his father, Mike Mohn, was a “traitor”.

The video was online for six hours before being taken down, horrifying users of the social media platform which has around 2.7 billion monthly users.

Police said they quickly identified “a person of interest” after being alerted to the video and reached Justin Mohn’s house at 7pm and finding Mike Mohn dead.

Justin Mohn was detained three hours later in unclear circumstances, after police found his car at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, a two-hour drive from his family home.

It's not clear who alerted police to the online video, but Phillycrimeupdate, an account on X, posted updates on the situation on Wednesday morning, expressing shock that it took YouTube so long to remove the clip.