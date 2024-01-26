US pauses UNRWA funding after allegations workers were involved in Hamas attack

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US State Department on Friday halted additional funding for UNRWA, the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees, following allegations that 12 employees may have been involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

“The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA [UN Relief and Works Agency] while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Shortly before the announcement, UNRWA said it had opened an investigation into several employees suspected of involvement in the attacks and that it had severed ties with those staff members.

“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7,” said agency head Philippe Lazzarini.

“To protect the agency's ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay,” he said.

More than two million people in Gaza depend on life-saving assistance that UNWRA has been providing since the war began.

“Anyone who betrays the fundamental values of the United Nations also betrays those whom we serve in Gaza, across the region and elsewhere around the world,” Mr Lazzarini said.

UN Secretary General António Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that the UN chief has been briefed by Mr Lazzarini regarding the “extremely serious” allegations.

Mr Guterres is “horrified by this news” and has called for UNRWA to conduct an “urgent and comprehensive independent review”, Mr Dujarric said.

UNRWA was established in 1949 by the UN General Assembly. Its mandate is to provide assistance and protection for some 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees in the Middle East, including in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Since the start of Israel's ground offensive in Gaza, the UN agency has provided aid and used its facilities to shelter Palestinians fleeing bombardment.

The agency is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states.

The US has long been the largest individual donor to UNRWA, pledging about one third of the agency’s $1.1bn annual budget.

The UN agency has been significantly exposed to the varying political policies of successive US governments.

In 2018, the Trump administration halted its financial support for UNRWA, reversing a policy of support by every American president — Republican and Democrat — since its creation.

The decision to withdraw funding was explained as a call to encourage Palestinians to resume peace negotiations with Israel.

In line with his campaign commitment, President Joe Biden declared Washington's intentions to reinstate $290 million in aid to the Palestinians, a reversal of the Trump suspension.

The US contributed $344 million in support of Palestine refugees in 2022, and in 2023 announced a contribution of $153.7 million.