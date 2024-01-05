Jeffrey Epstein list: Second batch of documents released

A New York judge has released a second batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in prison in 2019 while he was awaiting trial for sex crimes.

The judge said she was releasing the documents because much of their contents were already known to the public.

The documents released so far feature high-profile figures including Prince Andrew and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and misinformation had spread on social media about so-called co-conspirators of Epstein.

Epstein was facing sex trafficking and conspiracy charges when he died. The documents do not contain allegations of complicity in Epstein's crimes.

The released documents are part of a 2015 lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner and co-conspirator, who is serving 20 years in prison for helping him sexually abuse teenage girls.

The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of dozens of women who sued Epstein over allegations of abuse.

Ms Giuffre also settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2022, one of many powerful men in Epstein's orbit whom she says abused her when she was 17 years old.

Following the latest batch of documents, British police on Friday said no new investigations had been launched into Prince Andrew.

“We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein,” London Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Reuters.

“As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”

Prince Andrew has always denied allegations of wrongdoing or having a relationship with Ms Giuffre.

The unsealed documents also include an email exchange between Ms Giuffre and journalist Sharon Churcher. In the exchange, Ms Giuffre made unverified claims that Mr Clinton threatened Vanity Fair magazine “not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend JE.”

Vanity Fair told The Telegraph that the exchange was “categorically untrue”.

Mr Clinton has always denied any wrongdoing.