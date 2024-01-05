Biden to launch 2024 re-election campaign with major speech

On the eve of the third anniversary of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, President Joe Biden is set to deliver a major campaign speech in which he will make the case that American democracy is at stake in the November election.

Mr Biden will make his address in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, a site heavy with meaning for the American psyche.

George Washington, the first American president and then-leader of the Continental Army, spent a brutal winter there amid the Revolutionary War nearly 250 years ago, during which he “transformed a disorganised alliance of colonial militias into a cohesive coalition united in their fight for our democracy”, according to Mr Biden's campaign.

Central to Mr Biden's re-election campaign messaging is the threat to US democracy and freedoms if former president Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, returns to the White House.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the weeks before the insurrection, Mr Trump refused to concede his defeat and spread falsehoods about the election being rigged against him.

Dozens of supporters have been tried and sentenced, and Mr Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases, including charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his election loss. His trials, the first of which beings in March, pose unprecedented challenges for a candidate.

But Mr Biden, 81, is himself facing a complicated road ahead of re-election.

He faces dismal approval ratings – 39 per cent – the worst of any modern-day president heading aiming for re-election, according to a according to a Gallup poll in December. There are also concerns over his age and capacity to perform the exhausting job.

Mr Biden, who in 2020 ran on a campaign promise to heal “the soul of the nation” after seeing white supremacist groups marching with torches and chanting anti-Semitic slogans in Charlottesville, Virginia, has alienated many of his voters.

His response to the Israel-Gaza war has deeply angered Muslim and Arab Americans, as well as young and progressive members of his own Democratic Party.

The stakes are high as Mr Biden's re-election could be decided by how he performs in a handful of key battleground states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania – states he narrowly won in the last election, and home to sizeable Muslim and Arab populations.

Arizona, Nevada and Georgia are also must-wins.

With inflation dropping, cheaper petrol and low unemployment, the US economy is on a stronger footing than four years ago. But while Democrats have pushed this message, and many American voters remain angry over high interest rates.

Meanwhile, Republican officials have been attacking Mr Biden's record on immigration and his handling of the US-Mexico border, which is seeing a spike in crossings. The issue, a signature topic of Mr Trump's last presidency, is likely to take centre-stage once again.