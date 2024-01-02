US slams Israeli ministers for advocating resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US on Tuesday slammed recent statements by Israeli ministers who advocated the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, calling such rhetoric “inflammatory and irresponsible”.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for the rebuilding of settlements in the Gaza Strip and the encouraging of “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians.

“We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the government of Israel, including by the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu], that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“They should stop immediately.”

According to The Times of Israel, Mr Ben-Gvir and Mr Smotrich presented the migration of Palestinian civilians as a solution to the decades-long conflict and as a prerequisite for creating the stability necessary to allow residents of southern Israel to return to their homes.

The Israel-Gaza war is an “opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza”, the Times quoted Mr Ben-Gvir as telling members of his far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

He also called the policy “a correct, just, moral and humane solution” to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel,” Mr Miller said in his statement.

“That is the future we seek, in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region and the world.”

The comments from the ministers comes as the Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues as well as a rise in violence in the West Bank, which has included raids by the military as well as attacks by extremist settlers.