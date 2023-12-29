US shoots down Houthi drone and missile in Red Sea, Centcom says

The US military said it shot down a drone and missile reportedly fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday, according to a statement issued by US Central Command.

The USS Mason, a missile destroyer Navy ship, shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea.

“There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or any reported injuries,” the Centcom statement said.

“This is the 22nd attempted attack by Houthis on international shipping” since October 19.

The Pentagon last week launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, which formed a new international mission to counter Houthi threats on ships in the Red Sea, after a string of attacks on commercial vessels.

Houthi rebels said they would block Israeli ships from travelling through the Red Sea after Israel's siege on Gaza. However, many attacks included non-Israeli ships. Shipping companies were redirecting travel as a result.

The waterway in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is economically important as 10 per cent of annual global trade moves through the Red Sea.

The US has already shot down at least 17 drones and missiles fired by Houthis since the beginning of the mission.

Also on Thursday, the US issued sanctions aimed at Iranian financing of the Houthi rebels in Yemen.