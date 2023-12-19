Biden faces widespread disapproval over handling of Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US voters widely disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling the Israel-Gaza war, according to a new poll, adding further pressure on the President as his administration faces global calls to push for a ceasefire.

Only 33 per cent of registered voters approve of how Mr Biden is handling the conflict compared to 57 per cent who do not, a New York Times/Sienna College poll found.

More worrying for Mr Biden is how young voters perceive his response to the crisis. Nearly three quarters of voters between 18 to 29 disapprove of how he is handling the Israel-Gaza war.

The split in opinion adds a new wrinkle to Mr Biden's 2024 re-election campaign as he continues to face questions over domestic issues such as the economy and immigration.

When asked who they trusted more to handle the crisis- – Mr Biden or Republican front-runner Donald Trump – more respondents said they trusted the former president.

But voters are also sending mixed messages to the Biden camp.

Nineteen per cent of respondents found him “too supportive of Israel”, while another 16 per cent said he is “too supportive of the Palestinians”. Twenty-two per cent said his support for both is “about right”.

A narrow majority also believed Israel should stop its military attacks on Gaza, with more voters also believing Israel has not taken enough steps to support civilians.

At the same time, 47 per cent of voters said they sympathise more with Israelis than Palestinians. Thirteen per cent said they support both equally.