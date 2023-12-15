Centcom head visits Iraq and Syria as attacks on US troops intensify

Gen Michael Kurilla, head of the US military's Central Command, visited Iraq and Syria this week to discuss the increase in Iran-backed attacks on American forces in the two countries.

Since October 17, Iran-backed militias have either claimed or been blamed for at least 98 attacks on US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria. Of these, 46 were in Iraq and 52 in Syria, a US defence official told The National.

While in Iraq, Gen Kurilla met Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and top Iraqi officials.

“The leaders discussed current regional and local security concerns with a particular emphasis on the attacks against US forces,” Centcom said in a statement.

Gen Kurilla travelled to Baghdad, Al Assad Air Base and Erbil Airfield, where he visited with coalition leaders for an operational update.

In Syria, Gen Kurilla travelled to several bases to meet key partners in the defeat ISIS mission.

“These visits provide valuable insights you cannot get without travelling to the region and seeing it first-hand. I came away with a great sense of pride in the professionalism, dedication, and competence of our incredible servicemembers deployed in harm’s way,” Gen Kurilla said.