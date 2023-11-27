Vermont shooting: Suspect arrested after three Palestinian students shot

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three Palestinian students in Burlington, Vermont, police said.

Jason Eaton, 48, was arrested by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) while they were searching the area on Sunday afternoon, the Burlington Police Department said.

Mr Eaton is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The three students – Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid – were shot on Saturday night as they were heading to a family dinner in what is suspected as a hate crime.

“Without speaking, he [the suspect] discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Burlington Police chief Jon Murad said. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”

Mr Murad said two of the men were in stable condition, while the third suffered “much more serious injuries”.

Mr Murad said there is no information to suggest a motive and urged the public not to make conclusions “based on statements from uninvolved parties”.

In a joint statement, the parents of the three students called for a thorough investigation that includes treating the shooting as a hate crime.

"We need to ensure our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated," they said.

Official joint statement from the families of Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, three Palestinian college students shot in Vermont: pic.twitter.com/FqHUOVR5lZ — IMEU (@theIMEU) November 26, 2023

The Friends School in Ramallah, which the three men had attended, said it was “deeply distressed” by the incident.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to them and their families for a full recovery, especially considering the severity of injuries – as Hisham has been shot in the back, Tahseen in the chest and Kinnan with minor injuries,” the school said in a statement.

All three men are students at US universities. Mr Awartani attends Brown University, Mr Abdulhamid is at Haverford College in Pennsylvania and Mr Ali is at Trinity College.

Mr Murad was expected to hold a press conference on Monday with Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation. The FBI office in Albany, New York, said it was investigating the shooting alongside the Burlington Police Department, the ATF and other agencies.

The shooting on Saturday comes amid a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment in the US since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.