Zelenskyy pushes US for more aid and invites Trump to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the US to provide more money to help his forces fight Russia, and he invited former president Donald Trump to visit to see the scale of the conflict for himself.

Mr Zelenskyy said US soldiers could be pulled into a wider European conflict with Russia if Washington fails to provide him with more support.

“If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack Nato countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight],” Mr Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC that was transmitted on Sunday.

President Joe Biden has pressed the US Congress to pass a $106 billion supplemental spending bill, with the bulk of the money going to bolster Ukraine's defences and the remainder split among Israel, the Indo-Pacific and border enforcement.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has instead put forward its own funding plan that includes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, but nothing for Ukraine. The bill has no chance of passing as Mr Biden, a Democrat, has said he would veto it.

In Sunday's interview, Mr Zelenskyy invited Mr Trump to visit Ukraine to see the damage done by the conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022 for himself.

Republican Mr Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2024 and is the leading candidate for his party's presidential nomination, has been sharply critical of US support for Kyiv and has said he could end the war in 24 hours if re-elected.