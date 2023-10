Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he was suspending his campaign for the Republican party nomination.

"To the American people I say: This is not my time," Mr Pence, whose campaign never took off, told attendees at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las Vegas.

Mr Pence becomes the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump.

This is a developing story.