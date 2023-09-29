New York City hit by extreme rainfall and 'dangerous' flooding

Torrential rain in New York on Friday led to flash flooding, creating a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” for residents trying to get to work and school.

Images and video show rainwater overwhelming city intersections, subway stations, regional motorways and international airports in the largest city in the US.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” emergency alerts sent to New Yorkers read.

“Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

A state of emergency was declared by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority – the largest public transit system in the country – reported severe disruption to its bus and train service, and advised people to “please stay home if you don't need to travel”.

The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting delays at all three major New York-area airports: LaGuardia, Newark and John F Kennedy Airports.

A terminal at LaGuardia Airport was closed, with images showing its flooded interior.

At least 150 schools experienced flooding and one had to evacuate due to a smoking boiler, the city's school chancellor reported.

“Today's weather isn't done with us yet,” Mr Adams said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We might see up to 8 inches [20cm] of rain by tomorrow morning.”

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service for New York, citing preliminary data, said Friday is now the wettest day at JFK Airport in history since records began in 1948, and additional rain is forecast.

“This changing weather pattern is the result of climate change,” commissioner of New York City's Department of Environmental Protection Rohit Aggarwala told The New York Times.