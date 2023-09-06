Trump should be held accountable for January 6, Kamala Harris says

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday said that those who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election – including former president Donald Trump – must face accountability.

Mr Trump is facing two criminal cases stemming from his efforts to overturn his electoral defeat to Joe Biden, which culminated in the fatal January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may,” Ms Harris told the Associated Press on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Jakarta.

“I believe that people should be held accountable under the law. And when they break the law, there should be accountability,” said Ms Harris, previously a San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

Her comments were a stark contrast to Mr Biden, who has not publicly not weighed in on the investigations involving Mr Trump. However, the President has been vocal about the insurrection and the need to preserve democracy.

Ms Harris's interview with the Associated Press comes with Mr Trump still the front-runner to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Where is Donald Trump facing criminal charges?

Mr Trump's campaign to return to the White House has been complicated by the four criminal cases that have been brought against him – two are related to the 2020 election, one stems from his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, and another of falsifying business records to cover up hush money.

The Republican candidate most recently pleaded not guilty to Georgia state criminal charges that he participated in a scheme to reverse his electoral loss.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases and has accused federal prosecutors – without evidence – of political persecution.