Hunter Biden will face federal indictment by end of September, special counsel says

Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict President Joe Biden’s son Hunter by the end of the month, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user.

Hunter Biden has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings.

US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, recently named a special counsel in the case, referred to seeking an indictment before September 29 in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Defence lawyers have said an agreement sparing Hunter Biden from prosecution on a felony gun charge remains in place.

It was part of a plea deal on misdemeanour tax offences that fell apart during a court appearance in July.

Hunter Biden was charged in June with two misdemeanour crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and in 2018.

He had been expected to plead guilty in July, after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

The case fell apart during the hearing after Ms Noreika, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump, raised concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.