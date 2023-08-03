LATEST
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, N. C. , June 10, 2023. The latest indictment of Donald Trump alleges the former president conspired to overturn the will of voters and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump's most devoted followers claim these serious criminal charges actually show that Trump is the victim of political persecution. (AP Photo / Chuck Burton, File)

Donald Trump indictment live: Ex-president accused of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Security is tight in Washington as arraignment marks the third time Trump has stood before a judge for criminal charges

Updated: August 03, 2023, 10:35 AM
