Donald Trump indictment live: Ex-president accused of plotting to overturn 2020 election

<div><div><div><h2><strong>Ex-US President due in court to face charges in third criminal case</strong></h2><p>Former US president Donald Trump is expected to appear in a Washington federal court on Thursday, making for a third time he’s stood before a judge for criminal charges.</p><p>An indictment filed this week by special counsel Jack Smith, and approved by a grand jury, accuses Mr Trump of defrauding the US, depriving American citizens of the civil right to have their votes counted in the 2020 presidential election and obstructing an official government proceeding on January 6, 2021.</p></div></div><div><div><p>The federal charges make for a historic moment in the US, where a former president and current electoral candidate faces criminal counts on trying to use his executive powers to stay in office during his presidency.</p></div></div><div><div><p>One of the American pillars of democracy is the peaceful transfers of power after an election and inauguration is held, and the charges claim Mr Trump tried to avert that in 2020 and 2021.</p></div></div><div><div><p>The Department of Justice expects that Mr Trump will hand himself over to federal authorities in Washington on Thursday, effectively an arrest in time for his arraignment to hear the charges against him at 4 o’clock local time and where Mr Trump may enter a plea.</p></div></div><div><div><p>Mr Trump’s team has not confirmed his plans for the day of the arraignment.</p></div></div></div>