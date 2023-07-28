Normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia high on Biden's agenda

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s trip this week to Saudi Arabia comes amid a renewed push from President Joe Biden's administration to help secure a deal between the kingdom and Israel.

“We continue our support for normalisation with Israel, including with Saudi Arabia, and obviously continue to talk to our regional partners about how more progress can be made,” a State Department representative told The National on Friday.

“It’s one effort we are pursuing toward advancing US foreign policy goals for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous and stable Middle East region.”

While in Saudi Arabia, Mr Sullivan met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, with the White House saying talks were focused on “bilateral and regional matters” that included “initiatives to advance a common vision” for the Middle East.

If the Biden administration were able to help normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, it would be a signature foreign policy achievement.

Mr Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, brokered the normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain, and later Morocco and Sudan, through the Abraham Accords. The Biden administration has been attempting to expand them since.

But Saudi Arabia has long maintained that it will not pursue normalisation with Israel until progress towards peace with the Palestinians is achieved.

Ongoing violence between the two sides could put that out of reach, as could recent actions by members of Israel's far-right government.

The government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has taken an antagonistic bent towards relations with the Palestinians, with several high-profile ministers publicly advocating the annexation of the West Bank.

On Thursday, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the compound where Al Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam, is located. It was his third such trip to the area – also a holy site in Judaism – since becoming a minister, with each trip viewed by Palestinians as well as many in the Muslim world as a provocation.