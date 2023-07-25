Emmett Till national monument designated by Biden

President Joe Biden on Tuesday honoured Emmett Till, a black Chicago teenager whose lynching in 1955 helped to spur the civil rights movement in the US, by designating a national monument to him and his mother.

At the age of 14 while visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi, Emmett was kidnapped, beaten, mutilated, shot and thrown into a river after Carolyn Bryant, a white shopkeeper, accused him of wolf whistling at her.

His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, held an open casket funeral so the world could see what a racist murder had done to her son.

Images of his body, published by Jet magazine in September 1955, politicised a generation of African-Americans.

The White House said the monument will tell the story of Emmett's murder, its significance in the civil rights movement and the “history of black oppression, survival and bravery” in the US.

The monument will be located across three sites in the states of Illinois and Mississippi.

“These sites are central to Emmett Till’s racially motivated murder in 1955 and the defining events that followed – including the courageous activism and leadership of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley,” the White House said.

One of the sites, Graball Landing in rural Mississippi, is believed to be the location where Emmett's body was discovered in the Tallahatchie River. The second site will be at the Chicago church where Ms Till-Mobley held the open-casket funeral for her son.

JW Milam and Roy Bryant, the Mississippi men who lynched Emmett Till, and Bryant's wife Carolyn, the woman who accused the black teenager of wolf whistling at her. AP

An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted JW Milam and Roy Bryant, the two killers – who later admitted to the murder – after deliberating for one hour in a segregated courtroom.

The courthouse will be the third monument site.

The designation comes as the US again struggles to confront its racist history.

Republicans have supported book bans that have resulted in texts dealing with race removed from schools, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sought to downplay the history of racism in the state's school curriculum.

“The most recent example: shamefully – shamefully promoting a lie that enslaved people actually benefitted from slavery. It’s inaccurate, insulting. It’s hurtful and prevents an honest account – an honest account of our nation’s history,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.