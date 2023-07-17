Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal apologises for calling Israel a 'racist state'

Representative Pramila Jayapal, who heads a large group of progressive Democrats in the US Congress, has apologised for calling Israel a “racist state” after she drew backlash from members of her own party.

Ms Jayapal made the remarks at the weekend at a conference in Chicago where pro-Palestine protesters were interrupting a panel discussion.

“We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us,” she said on stage as audience members yelled.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and three of his leadership aides later said “Israel is not a racist state” in an apparent rebuke to Ms Jayapal. She later issued an apology.

“I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” Ms Jayapal said in a statement.

“I do, however, believe that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government.

“I offer my apologies to those who I have hurt with my words”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is visiting Washington this week. He will meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday and address the US Congress on Wednesday.