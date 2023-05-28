Three killed in shooting at New Mexico motorcycle rally

Three people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in a town in the US state of New Mexico, its mayor said on Sunday.

The shooting took place late on Saturday, Linda Calhoun, mayor of Red River said in a video posted on Facebook. The victims were taken to hospital in cities nearby. Ms Calhoun said the shooting involved motorcycle gangs.

“The shooters have all been apprehended,” she said. “There is no threat to the community at all.”

The incident comes amid a rise in mass shootings in the US. This month alone, 50 shootings have been recorded, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an online research group. The country is projected to experience more than 600 mass shootings this year, the organisation says.

The downtown area of Red River remained closed on Sunday, Ms Calhoun said in a statement, and businesses were asked to remain closed as law enforcement conduct their investigation.

"Our number-one priority is the safety and well-being of our local community," she said. "We appreciate your co-operation and understanding as we work through this very difficult time together.

"We will continue to send updates as they transpire."

Schools, businesses, places of worship, shopping centres and festivals have all been targets of mass shootings, many involving high-calibre firearms.

The right to carry arms is protected under the second amendment of the US constitution and calls for gun control have been met with staunch resistance from conservative politicians and the powerful gun lobby.

This month, the nation marked the sombre first anniversary of a fatal shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.