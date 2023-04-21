Ikea announces $2.2bn expansion in US

Furniture company to open eight new stores as part of major investment

An Ikea store in Brooklyn, New York. AFP
The National author image
The National
Apr 21, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Swedish furniture company Ikea has announced plans to spend $2.2 billion as part of a major expansion in the US over the next three years.

The retailer plans to open eight new large stores and nine smaller stores. It is Ikea's largest investment in the US in four decades, and the largest investment it has made in any single country.

Ikea said the expansion would create more than 2,000 jobs in the US.

READ MORE
FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen on shopping trolleys during the opening of an IKEA store in Nice, France, May 11, 2022. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard / File Photo
Seven stages of shopping at Ikea, from preparation to remorse

The US is Ikea's second-largest market in the world, with 14 per cent of the store's sale shares, only second to Germany, data from Statista showed.

“The US is one of our most important markets, and we see endless opportunities to grow there and get closer to the many Americans with affordable products and services,” said Tolga Oncu, head of Ikea retail at Ingka Group.

“More than ever before, we want to increase the density of our presence in the US, ramp up our fulfilment capacities and make our offer even more relevant to local customers’ needs and dreams.”

The location of the eight large stores have not yet been announced.

The nine smaller stores will constitute “plan and order points”, where customers can book appointments for advice and order furniture.

Ikea currently has 50 stores in the US.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 8, 2020. A first look at the IKEA store at Al Wahda Mall before the opening on Tuesday, November 10. IKEA store staff and carpenters get the store set up for the store opening on Tuesday. Victor Besa/The National Section: LF Reporter: Farah Andrews

Inside the Ikea store at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Updated: April 21, 2023, 2:49 PM
Editor's picks
More from the national