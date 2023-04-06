US condemns rocket attack launched from southern Lebanon into Israel

The US State Department condemned the salvo of rockets fired into Israel from Lebanon on Thursday, saying that Israel has the right to defend itself against all attacks.

Amid high tension at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and along the border with Gaza, Israeli troops fired artillery into two towns in southern Lebanon, marking the highest escalation between the neighbouring countries in a decade.

“We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza at Israel,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Read More Israeli settlers enter Al Aqsa Mosque compound after second night of Jerusalem violence

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad, and we recognise Israel's legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression.”

The barrage of rockets came after two consecutive nights of attacks by Israeli police on Palestinian worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site where tens of thousands pray during Ramadan. It also comes as Jews observed Passover.

“We are concerned by the scenes out of Jerusalem and it is our viewpoint that it is absolutely vital that the sanctity of holy sites be preserved,” Mr Patel said.

“We emphasise the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem and any unilateral action that jeopardises the status quo to us is unacceptable and we call for restraint co-ordination and call during the holiday season.”

Most of the 34 rockets fired on Israel were intercepted and there were no fatalities, Israel said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and Lebanon's pro-Iran armed movement Hezbollah denied it had a role.

But the escalation in violence has raised fears of a wider conflict.

Israeli forces intercept rocket from Lebanon — in pictures