Rare pink diamond valued at $35 million set for auction

An exceptionally rare, fabulously purple-pink diamond goes on Sotheby's auction block as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale in New York in June.

Dubbed the "Eternal Pink", the “electric bubblegum” 10.57-carat cushion-cut stone is valued at $35 million, with the highest ever pre-auction price per carat estimate, according to Sotheby's.

"Its refined lines combined with the intensity of its colour earn it a place as one of the world's most extraordinary gems," Tom Moses, executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer at the Gemmological Institute of America said.

According to Sotheby's, the stone was cut by De Beers from a 23.78 carat rough mined in Botswana.

“This gemstone boasts an attractive combination of facets that enhances the pink to be ‘sweeter’ to one’s eyes. The present stone, combining Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink colour and Internally Flawless clarity, is indeed a treasure of nature,” Sotheby’s said.

A major draw for collectors and investors alike, pink diamonds are the scarcest and most desirable gems in the world.

Sotheby’s said the Eternal Pink is "comparable to ultimate masterpieces of art — far rarer than a Magritte or a Warhol", due to its clarity and lack of imperfections.

The rock show hits the road before going on the block and can be seen in Hong Kong next week and later will be exhibited in Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Taiwan and Geneva.

The record for the highest-ever auction price for such a stone is held by the CTF Pink Star, which sold for $71.2 million in Hong Kong in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star diamond, which sold for $57.7 million last year, also in Hong Kong, holds the record for the highest price per carat, at nearly $5.2 million.

