China threatens to retaliate if Taiwan's President visits US House leader

China threatened retaliation on Wednesday if US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan's President during her coming trip through Los Angeles.

President Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan on Wednesday for a tour of the island's diplomatic allies in the Americas. She was due to transit through New York on Thursday before heading to Guatemala and Belize.

Ms Tsai is then due to stop in Los Angeles on her way back to Taiwan on April 5, when a meeting with Mr McCarthy is tentatively scheduled.

The planned meeting has triggered fears of heightened friction between Beijing and Washington.

The spokeswoman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, denounced Ms Tsai's stopovers and demanded that no US officials meet her.

“We firmly oppose this and will take resolute countermeasures,” Ms Zhu said at a news conference, AP reported.

The US should “refrain from arranging Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visits and even contact with American officials and take concrete actions to fulfil its solemn commitment not to support Taiwan independence”, she said.

Under a 1978 agreement to normalise relations between China and the US, Washington agreed to recognise Beijing as the sole seat of China’s government, while acknowledging but not endorsing the Chinese position that there is but one China and that Taiwan is part of it.

The US has insisted that any unification of the island and the mainland must be peaceful.

Mr McCarthy, a Republican from California, has said he will meet Ms Tsai when she is in the US and has not ruled out the possibility of travelling to Taiwan in a show of support.

Tensions were heightened between the US and China after a two-day visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in 2022, which Beijing regarded as a major provocation.

