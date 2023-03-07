Iran protesters and Jordan activist among those to be honoured at White House

The US State Department is honouring 11 women for exhibiting “exceptional courage, strength and leadership” to mark International Women's Day.

The award, now in its 17th year, recognises global leaders who advocate peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women's empowerment, “often at great personal risk and sacrifice”.

Here are the women being honoured this year:

Zakira Hekmat — Afghanistan

The founder of the Afghan Refugee Solidarity Association in Turkey was born into a displaced persons camp in her native Afghanistan, secretly finishing high school under Taliban rule.

After studying medicine in Turkey, she founded a refugee organisation that has helped countless Afghan women, girls and minorities gain access to refugee protection and asylum.

“Courage for me is not just a momentary act but a continuous journey of pushing against the obstacles and striving to create change in society,” Dr Hekmat said.

Alba Rueda — Argentina

Alba Rueda. Photo: Wikipedia

Argentina’s current special envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship was one of the driving forces behind her country's executive order on the transgender labour quota, which mandates at least 1 per cent of workers in the national public sector must be transgender.

Daniele Darlan — Central African Republic

The former president of the Central African Republic’s Constitutional Court was removed by the government after issuing a decision in which she said methods proposed to redraft the constitution were not legally sound. Throughout her decades of legal experience, she has championed equity and transparency in her country's judicial system through coups d’état and years of civil conflict, earning her the nickname “Woman of Iron”.

Doris Rios — Costa Rica

Ms Rios, a member of the China Kicha indigenous community, is involved in several initiatives that have helped to improve indigenous people's lives. The vice president of the National Indigenous Board of Costa Rica also acts as a consultant for government officials and civil society on how development projects or legislation may affect indigenous territories.

“Courage is to raise your voice in spite of fear, tears, and pain,” she said.

Meaza Mohammed — Ethiopia

A veteran Ethiopian journalist, Mohammed is the founder of Roha TV, an independent YouTube-based news and information channel. Her reporting has included coverage of the survivors of gender-based violence in the conflict in Tigray. She has also advocated accountability for human rights abuses during the war, despite being arrested repeatedly.

Hadeel Abdel Aziz — Jordan

The human rights activist is a frontline defender of Jordan’s most marginalised, including children, refugees, migrants and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. Through her organisation Justice Center for Legal Aid, Ms Abdel Aziz has built a nationwide network of clinics that provide services to thousands of vulnerable people every year, including women detained “for their own protection” from so-called honour crimes.

“Finding the strength to withstand adversity, and to make difficult decisions not because you are unaware of the risks, but because you are driven towards a bigger dream” is how she defines courage.

Bakhytzhan Toregozhina — Kazakhstan

A civil society activist, Ms Toregozhina has campaigned for the protection of fundamental human rights in Kazakhstan for nearly 25 years, representing victims of torture, abuse and politicised repression. As the head of the Qantar 2022 organisation, she has worked to assist victims and document human rights abuses associated with the widespread unrest that occurred in the country last January.

Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi — Malaysia

The Malaysian senator has spent most of her professional life advancing and promoting human rights, using her platforms to shed light on injustices in society. After she became paralysed from the waist down after a car accident and then a brutal assault six years later, she has committed her life to fighting for the rights of persons with disabilities. She also became a national Paralympic sharpshooter and earned a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records for journeying 420 kilometres in 13 days in her wheelchair.

“Having courage makes the invisible, visible,” she said.

Brig Gen Bolor Ganbold — Mongolia

In almost three decades of service to her country, Brig Gen Ganbold has broken a number of gender barriers, from becoming the first female cadet admitted to the Military University of Mongolia to being Mongolia’s first female staff officer assigned to a UN Peacekeeping Operation. In March 2022, she became the first female general in the Mongolian Armed Forces. She has worked with UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, Chad and South Sudan, and has worked to promote gender equality in areas of the Mongolian armed forces.

Bianka Zalewska is a war reporter, author of documentaries from Syria and Iraq. photo: Kulczyk Foundation / facebook

Bianka Zalewska — Poland

The humanitarian and journalist has documented Russian aggression in Ukraine since 2014 and advocated for Ukrainians for more than a decade. Despite sustaining life-threatening injuries after coming under fire from Russian forces, disinformation campaigns and online threats, Zalewska has continued her work inside Ukraine and has tirelessly advocated the inclusion of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Zalewska defines courage as “not the lack of fear, but the ability to act in spite of it”.

Yuliia Paievska — Ukraine

Originally a designer and athlete, Ms Paievska founded the volunteer ambulance corps “Taira's Angels”, providing tactical medical training on the Donbas front lines from 2014 to 2018. She is best known for her work secretly filming and smuggling out videos documenting atrocities committed by Russian forces in Mariupol, where she was jailed for three months. Following her release, she has campaigned for Ukrainian democracy and independence both at home and abroad.

Yuliia Paievska. Getty

In addition, the State Department will honour women and girl protesters in Iran with the Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award for the “courage and defiance” they showed in standing up to the clerical regime.

“Iranian women and girls took the streets, removing and burning their headscarves, and cutting their hair” following the death of Mahsa Amini last September in morality police custody. Ms Amini was arrested for wearing her headscarf “inappropriately”.

The protests have been called the greatest challenge to the Iranian regime since the revolution in 1979.

The awards ceremony will take place in Washington at the White House and is the first time since the pandemic that the event will be held in person.