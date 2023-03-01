US says Iran could make fissile material for nuclear bomb in 12 days

Iran could make enough fissile material for one nuclear bomb in “about 12 days”, a top US Defence Department official has said.

It had previously been estimated that it would have taken a year while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect.

Undersecretary for policy Colin Kahl made the comment to a House of Representatives hearing when pressed by a Republican politician as to why the Biden administration had sought to revive the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Because Iran's nuclear progress since we left the JCPOA has been remarkable,” Mr Kahl, the third-ranking official in the department, told politicians.

“Back in 2018, when the previous administration decided to leave the JCPOA, it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb's worth of fissile material. Now it would take about 12 days.

“And so I think there is still the view that if you could resolve this issue diplomatically and put constraints back on their nuclear programme, it is better than the other options. But right now, the JCPOA is on ice.”

US officials have repeatedly estimated Iran's breakout time — how long it would take to acquire the fissile material for one bomb if it decided to — as being a few weeks long but none has been as specific as Mr Kahl was.

While Washington says Tehran has grown closer to producing fissile material, it does not believe it has mastered the technology to actually build a bomb.

Under the 2015 deal that Donald Trump, US president at the time, abandoned in 2018, Iran had reined in its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Mr Trump reimposed US sanctions on Iran, leading Tehran to resume previously banned nuclear work and rekindling US, European and Israeli fears that Iran may seek an atom bomb.

Iran denies any such ambition.

The Biden administration has tried but failed to revive the pact over the past two years.