Alex Murdaugh trial: Jurors visit crime scene before closing arguments

Jurors on Wednesday visited the sprawling South Carolina property where prosecutors say disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son, viewing the crime scene before returning to hear closing arguments in a murder trial that has captured global attention.

Vehicles with blacked-out windows drove jurors less than an hour from the courthouse in Walterboro to the Murdaugh estate of Moselle in the low country of Colleton County.

Judge Clifton Newman allowed them to see the area around the dog kennels and the outside of the family’s home.

Expand Autoplay Paul, Maggie, Alex and Buster Murdaugh in a still from the Netflix series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Photo: Netflix

A pool reporter who caught a glimpse of the jurors said one of them stood in the feed room doorway where 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh was killed and glanced up to where witnesses said blood and hair from the victim was found.

Jurors would not have heard evidence during the visit to the property and would only be allowed to ask questions of Mr Newman.

They were joined by several bailiffs, a court reporter and lawyers from both sides, as well as deputies who had given evidence earlier in the trial. They were warned to watch for snakes.

Mr Newman scheduled closing arguments for around 11am on Wednesday.

Upon conclusion, jurors will begin deliberating evidence revealed during a trial that has included more than 75 witnesses and lasted more than six weeks.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if he is convicted of murder. Investigators said his son Paul was shot twice with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, was shot four or five times with a rifle outside the kennels on June 7, 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report