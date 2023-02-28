US citizen killed in West Bank shooting as violence escalates

A US citizen has been killed in the occupied West Bank as violence in the region continues.

The Israeli-American was shot dead on Monday after a Palestinian opened fire near the city of Jericho, hours after Israel deployed hundreds more soldiers to the occupied West Bank amid escalating tension.

“We condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and the killing today of an Israeli near Jericho, who we understand was also an American citizen,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“We express our deepest condolences to all of the victims' families and their loved ones.”

The identity of the victim was not revealed.

In a post on Twitter, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said the person killed was male.

“I can confirm that a US citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family,” Mr Nides said.

Violence escalated on Sunday after a Palestinian killed two Israeli brothers and a large group of settlers torched Palestinian homes and cars in the West Bank town of Hawara.

It resulted in the death of one Palestinian and the wounding of dozens, according to medics and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called for calm on Monday as he visited the site.

“It is neither legitimate nor possible to operate individually,” he said.

However, National Security Committee chief Zvika Fogel said Israel needed to “take the gloves off”.

“I want to restore security for the residents of the state of Israel,” he said. “How do we do that? We stop using the word ‘proportionality’. We stop with our objection to collective punishment.

“Yesterday, a terrorist came from Hawara. A closed, burnt Hawara. That’s what I want to see. That’s the only way to achieve deterrence … we need burning villages when the [military] doesn’t act.”