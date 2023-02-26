CIA chief says US 'confident' China mulling arms for Russia

The US is "confident" that China is seriously considering providing lethal weapons to back the Russian forces invading Ukraine, according to CIA director William Burns.

Any sort of step by China would be "a very risky and unwise bet”, the intelligence chief said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.

His comments, along with others on Sunday by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, constituted the latest blunt US warning to China against providing lethal weaponry.

But both Mr Burns and Mr Sullivan made clear that the US has not yet detected signs that any arms have been shipped.

"We actually haven't seen them take a final decision... and we haven't seen the aid be provided to Russia," Mr Sullivan said on CNN's State of the Union.

US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal say China is considering sending drones and munitions to Russia. China has denied such a move.

With the conflict entering its second year, Mr Burns suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is nowhere near close to engaging in serious peace talks.

He repeatedly used the word "hubris" to describe the Russian leader's state of mind.

"I think Putin is, right now, entirely too confident of his ability... to wear down Ukraine, to grind away," he said.

But at some point, he added, the Russian leader is "going to have to face up to the increasing costs as well, in coffins coming home" and in "cumulative economic damage”.

As the war drags on, US officials have stepped up their warnings to Beijing that delivering lethal weaponry to Moscow could have profound consequences.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that he does not "anticipate a major initiative" from China to provide weapons to Russia.

However, his comments came days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China was "considering providing lethal support”.

Mr Biden said he previously told Chinese President Xi Jinping that a move to arm Russia would have dire economic repercussions.

"Without any government prodding, 600 American corporations left Russia, from McDonald's to Exxon," he said he told Mr Xi.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report