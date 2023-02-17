Tate County: Six people shot dead in Mississippi community

At least six people were killed in several locations in Tate County, Mississippi, local media reported on Friday.

The shootings occurred within the Arkabutla community, Action News 5 reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. His identity has not yet been revealed.

One man was shot and killed inside a store and one woman was killed inside a home on Arkabutla Road. Her husband was also injured in the incident.

Four more people were later found to have been killed.

Arkabutla has a population of about 250 and is located 72 kilometres south of Memphis, Tennessee.