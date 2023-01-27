Tyre Nichols bodycam footage to be released as Memphis braces for protests

Memphis police are set to release bodycam footage on Friday showing a deadly confrontation between an unarmed black man and five police officers.

The video is expected to include body-worn cameras, cameras mounted on the dashboards of police vehicles and other security cameras.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died in hospital earlier this month, three days after he suffered injuries during his arrest.

A Tennessee grand jury on Thursday had charged the five officers with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Mr Nichols was pulled over while driving, after which “an altercation” ensued in which he was pepper sprayed and tried to flee on foot, said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

“There was another altercation at a nearby location at which the serious injuries were experienced by Mr Nichols,” said Mr Mulroy.

Lawyers for Mr Nichols' family said the incident marks “absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death”.

“Tyre's loved ones' lives were forever changed when he was beaten to death, and we will keep saying his name until justice is served,” lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said.

“This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop.”

Mr Crump said the final words that could be heard on the video were Mr Nichols calling for his mother.

MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and @TonyRomanucci have issued a statement following the filing of serious criminal charges against the five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. Tyre’s family and Attorney Crump will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. CT tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AfViure8gL — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) January 26, 2023

Mr Crump compared the death of Mr Nichols to that of Rodney King, a black motorist whose experience with police brutality by the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department sparked violent protests across the city in the 1992.

The Nichols family viewed the bodycam footage with Mr Crump on Monday.

The officers involved in the altercation were dismissed from the police force last week.

Memphis Police chief Cerelyn Davis urged for peaceful protests when the video is made public.

“This incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane … you will see this for yourselves,” she said in a video posted on YouTube.

“I expect you to feel what the Nichols family feels. I expect you to outrage in the disregard of basic human rights.”

Ms Davis said the Memphis Police would fully co-operate with federal and state agencies.

President Joe Biden has called for a transparent investigation into Mr Nichols's death and for non-violent protests when the bodycam footage is released.

“As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest,” Mr Biden said.

Lawyers for two of the police officers said they were still developing their legal defences, and their clients were posting bond to be released from jail.