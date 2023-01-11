Flights disrupted worldwide after FAA computer system failure

Flights in the US have been hit by widespread delays after a Federal Aviation Administration system went down.

US-bound flights from Europe are also expected to be cancelled.

The “Notice to Air Missions system failed”, the authority said on its website.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” it said on Twitter.

Some functions are back online, it later said, but countrywide operations “remain limited” and all domestic departures are grounded until 9am Eastern time.

It follows a deadly winter storm which halted thousands of flights at the end of December.

A Paris airports spokeswoman said: “At this stage there have been no flight cancellations but some delays are to be expected.”

Flights bound for the US have also been delayed at Madrid, Reuters reported.

The NOTAM system alerts pilots to hazards and provides a range of updates, from information on broken equipment to airport construction.

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would give an update once it learned more.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was in contact with the FAA.

“FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations,” he said.

Passengers complained on social media of flight delays and last-minute cancellations, with some saying their pilots cannot gain access to flight paths.