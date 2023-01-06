Prince Harry’s memoir selling like Michelle Obama’s smash bestsellers

Early orders of Prince Harry’s memoir are similar to former US first lady Michelle Obama’s industry-leading bestsellers, according to Barnes & Noble.

As of Friday afternoon, Spare is the top-selling book on the website of the largest US bookstore chain, the company said.

The title, published by Penguin Random House, also has the top spot on Amazon in the UK and US. Waterstones, the UK’s biggest bookshop chain, said it is on pace to be one of this year’s bestsellers.

“Hands down, it will be one of the biggest books of the year,” said Shannon DeVito, Barnes & Noble’s head of books.

The memoir will be available in brick-and-mortar stores on January 10.

Ms Obama’s Becoming sold more than 17 million copies worldwide and was translated into 50 languages, according to publisher Penguin Random House.

Its success led to Ms Obama becoming the third best-paid author of 2019, according to Forbes.

Many details in Spare have already been revealed, but that has not slowed sales, according to Ms DeVito.

However, some UK bookstores are trying to lure customers by offering discounts for ordering early.