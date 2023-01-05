Kevin McCarthy hopes to break stalemate in quest to become House speaker

US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is locked in a stalemate with members of his own party in his protracted attempt to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

The House adjourned on Wednesday evening after Mr McCarthy failed to generate enough votes during another three rounds of voting earlier in the day. The legislative body was expected to reconvene at noon, eastern time, on Thursday.

Mr McCarthy needs to secure 218 votes to be elected speaker if all 434 members of the House are present. With Republicans holding a slim majority of 222 seats after the US midterms, he can afford to lose only four votes.

A faction of Republican rebels has thrown his candidacy into doubt and the speaker-selection process into chaos not seen in recent times.

Twenty members of his own party have opposed Mr McCarthy over how business is conducted in the House, arguing that the speaker wields too much power. His opponents also accuse him of not being strong enough to stand up to President Joe Biden.

“Is he going to fight for us? Is he willing to shut the government down?” Representative Ralph Norman told Reuters.

Media outlets reported late on Wednesday night that Mr McCarthy has considered offering concessions to win over members of this group.

Some of these concessions would allow one member to vote to “vacate the chair” of House speaker and place some members of the House Freedom Caucus on the Rules Committee, which has jurisdiction over how business in the chamber is conducted, Punchbowl News reported.

There were indications that talks could win over some hardliners, including House Freedom Caucus members Scott Perry and Chip Roy.

“I am open to whatever will give me the power to defend my constituents against this godforsaken city,” Mr Roy said.

Mr Perry told reporters the Republicans' discussions on Wednesday were “productive”.

But these concessions may not be enough.

In addition to Mr Norman, at least four other Republicans have stated their intention to never support Mr McCarthy for speaker.

“Mr McCarthy has a history that is off-putting to some people,” said Andy Biggs, a Republican who challenged Mr McCarthy for the party's leadership.

Unless Democrats join with their political foes in voting for Mr McCarthy, which appears unlikely, then conservative hold-outs will continue to prolong the chamber's process to elect a speaker.

“All who serve in the House share a responsibility to bring dignity to this body,” said former House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Biden called the Republican stand-off “embarrassing”.

The House cannot operate until a speaker is elected because all 434 members need to be sworn in once one is chosen. This means that laws cannot be passed, legislative agendas cannot be set, committees cannot be established and oversight cannot be conducted.

It also delays Republicans' plans to set forth their legislative priorities and investigate Mr Biden's son and administration. Conservatives have long sought to investigate Hunter Biden, America's withdrawal from Afghanistan and migration at the US southern border.

In a statement released on Thursday, three incoming Republican committee chairmen in support of Mr McCarthy said “personal politics” should not delay the election of a speaker or put US security at risk.

“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House, State Department, Department of Defence, or the intelligence community,” said Republicans Michael McCaul, Mike Turner and Mike Rogers.

But Mr Perry said the stalemate could drag on.

“It could go into the weekend. We hope it doesn't, but it could,” he said.

