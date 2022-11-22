Domino's to use hundreds of electric vehicles to deliver pizzas in US

US pizza chain Domino's has ordered more than 800 electric vehicles to make deliveries across the country, with more than 100 set to be in use by the end of the month.

The fleet of 855 custom-built Chevy Bolts will give Domino's the largest battery-powered pizza delivery service in the country.

So far, about 112 of the unique EVs have already hit the road.

“Domino's has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve,” said Russell Weiner, Domino's chief executive.

“We've made a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

The Chevy Bolt EV has zero tailpipe emissions and a 416km battery range.

Domino's said the Chevy Bolt EVs also include advanced safety features and lower maintenance costs that will reduce overhead.

The company also expects its electric fleet will attract a wider pool of jobseekers who do not have cars of their own.

Domino's ordered more than 800 Chevy Bolt EVs to deliver its pizza products across the US. Photo: Domino's

In a joint statement with Domino's, General Motors Fleet vice president Ed Peper said both companies were committed to “bettering our environment”.

He added that GM plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from US light-duty vehicles by 2035.

Domino's in 2019 test-launched a programme through which delivery drivers used custom electric bikes for deliveries to cut emissions and save on petrol costs.

The company said the programme increased its hiring pool and improved overall delivery service.