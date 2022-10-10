Top US senator calls for action over oil production cuts

A top US senator urged President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to "immediately freeze all aspects” of Washington's co-operation with Saudi Arabia and threatened to block all future weapons sales in response to Riyadh's decision to cut oil production amid the Russia-Ukraine War.

Democrat Bob Menendez, who chairs the influential Senate foreign relations committee, accused Riyadh of helping to "underwrite Putin's war" through Opec+.

"I will not green-light any co-operation with Riyadh until the kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine," Mr Menendez said.

As chairman of the panel, he has the power of veto over US foreign weapons sales.

Opec+ announced it would slash its November output by 2 million barrels per day, its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in 2020, which led to a jump in oil prices.

The decision was made in “light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks, and the need to enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market, and in line with the successful approach of being proactive and pre-emptive”, Opec+ said.

The move came months after Mr Biden visited Saudi Arabia to try to reset ties with Riyadh and request extra oil to help offset record-high prices in the US.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets US President Joe Biden at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 15. Saudi Royal Palace / AP

Washington and its allies in Europe have portrayed the production cut as a pro-Russian decision.

Energy has been an increasingly important source of revenue for Moscow amid increased international sanctions, and its invasion of Ukraine has strained western energy markets that had relied on Moscow.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.