UN Security Council to vote on resolution 'deploring' Russia's referendums in Ukraine

The UN Security Council is set to vote on Friday on a resolution “deploring” Russia for its “illegal” referendums held in four regions within Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution was put forward in response to the ballot measures, widely criticised by the West, that set the stage for Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex four regions in eastern Ukraine on Friday.

The resolution, which Russia is certain to veto, notes Ukraine did not authorise the so-called referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and demands the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

The draft resolution also reaffirms the UN commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally recognised borders.

Many changes were made to the draft to accommodate other council members, UN director for the International Crisis Group Richard Gowan told The National.

“The US has watered down its draft, changing it from a binding Chapter VII resolution to a softer Chapter VI text, so that China and India will abstain rather than oppose it,” he said.

“Western diplomats have been planning for this scenario for months, as they always knew Russia was likely to play the annexation card.”

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the resolution will head to the 193-member General Assembly if Russia blocks it.