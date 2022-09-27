Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to stand trial over seditious conspiracy

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist militia group the Oath Keepers, and four other members will go on trial on Tuesday for their alleged roles in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 last year.

Mr Rhodes, along with Kelly Meggs, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins and Kenneth Harrelson, are the first people in more than a decade to face seditious conspiracy charges in what will be the most high-profile case of the Department of Justice's investigation into the January 6 insurrection.

Seditious conspiracy is defined as two or more people conspiring “to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force” the US government. The charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

Following Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the certification of the results. In the months leading up to the attack, Mr Trump had spread false claims about voter fraud.

The attack resulted in the deaths of five people and 140 were injured. A congressional committee investigating the riot has alleged that Mr Trump encouraged his supporters as well as extremist groups to come to Washington on January 6, 2021, and then incited them to march to the Capitol during a speech that morning.

Prosecutors have said that the five accused in the seditious conspiracy case had planned to stop the peaceful transfer of power on the day that Congress was to certify Mr Biden's victory.

Three of the accused who entered the building — Ms Meggs, Ms Watkins and Mr Harrelson — have also been charged with property destruction. In addition, Ms Watkins faces a civil disorder charge, while the other four accused have been charged with trying to destroy evidence.

Donald Trump, the president at the time, speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Mr Rhodes is also alleged to have co-ordinated the Oath Keepers' assault on the Capitol with support from a “quick reaction force” stationed at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

Oath Keepers were seen on camera wearing communication devices and battle gear when they stormed the Capitol in a military-style formation.

The group's leader has not been accused of entering the building, but phone records show he was communicating with members who did. He was also seen with members outside the building afterwards.

Lawyers for some of the accused are expected to argue that the rioters believed they could be mobilised if Mr Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, which authorises the deployment of military forces to suppress a rebellion.

They will not be allowed to argue, however, that the accused believed Mr Trump had ordered them to march to the Capitol or to block the certification of Mr Biden's victory.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Tuesday and will be partially sequestered so jurors do not accidentally come across members of the media covering the trial inside the courthouse.

The trial is estimated to last up to six weeks, US District Judge Amit Mehta said.

